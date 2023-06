ISLAMABAD: More wickets of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continue to falls as former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Gujranwala Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan quit the PTI.

The announcement to leave party was made by him while addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan also condemned the May 9 violent incidents.

He was of the view that the national stability and interests superior of the party affiliations.