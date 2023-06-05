PTI MPA from Sindh quits party, politics

KARACHI: Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Sindh Malik Shehzad Awan on Monday announced to part ways with the party and quitting politics after condemning the May 9 violence.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Malik Shehzad Awan strongly condemned the attacks on the military installations following the arrest of the PTI chairman and former prime minister.

He demanded strict action against those found guilty of the attacks. Malik Shehzad Awan said he remained part of PTI from 1997 but after May 9 violence, he is quitting party and politics.

It may be noted that Malik Shehzad Awan become MPA from Sindh after winning from PS-116 Karachi West-V in the 2018 general elections. He got 9966 votes and defeated all of his other rival candidates.

A number of PTI current and former lawmakers and ticket holders are leaving the party after the May 9 violence. On June 3, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Niaz Gishkori joined the senior politician Jahangir Tareen’s group. As per details, the former PTI MPA from Muzaffargarh met Jahangir Tareen and announced joining their group.

In his address to the group member, Jahangir Tareen welcomed Niaz Gishkori and said that the former PTI MPA discussed his future political plan with the group’s members.