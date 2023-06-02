Let us prepare for monsoons now

Public memory is said to be short, but one hopes it is not so short as to forget the ravages caused by monsoon rains last year. With the risk of extreme weather conditions and heavy rains increasing with time, people in Pakistan, and, indeed, the officials of Pakistan have to learn to live with the reality of the climate change phenomenon.

Karachi, being a coastal city, is particularly prone to intense weather patterns, like the current heatwave and the feared monsoon ahead. In recent years, we have seen an increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events that had a devastating impact on the city, its infrastructure and its inhabitants.

With the monsoon season fast approaching, it is important to take proactive measures to mitigate the risks of extreme weather and heavy rain. We need to move now rather than waiting for the monsoon to first arrive. And this applies to areas and regions across the country.

In recent years, we have seen the consequences of inaction in the face of extreme weather events, with lives lost, homes destroyed, and communities devastated. We cannot afford to let this happen again. As society, we must come together and take the necessary steps to mitigate the risks and protect our country and its inhabitants.

The authorities must take steps to improve drainage system and infrastructure that have been found inadequate in the past. Additionally, there should be a concerted effort to educate and inform the public about the risks and how to prepare for them.

The authorities and the general public need to get ready with the seriousness the matter deserves. Let us act now before it gets too late.

We cannot afford to wait until disaster strikes before we take action. Let us work together to build a more resilient and sustainable future for ourselves.

AMMAD ALI

KARACHI