The use of propaganda in movies is not a new concept. It has been used by filmmakers for decades to create a narrative that aligns with their beliefs or political agenda. One of the most controversial topics that have been used for propaganda purposes is Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program. Bollywood and Hollywood’s movies have been used to propagate a negative image of Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program. This essay will explore the use of propaganda against Pakistan’s nuclear weapons in Bollywood and Hollywood movies, the impact it has on the perception of Pakistan, and the historical context of Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program.

Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program started in 1972, after India’s nuclear test in 1974. The program was initiated to counter India’s nuclear threat. In 1998, Pakistan conducted nuclear tests and became the seventh-nuclear power in the world. The nuclear weapon program gave Pakistan leverage in the region and ensured its security. However, the program was met with criticism from the international community, especially the United States.

Bollywood and Hollywood’s movies have played a significant role in portraying Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program in a negative light. One of the most notable movies is ‘The Sum of All Fears,’ directed by Phil Alden Robinson, which depicts a terrorist group acquiring a nuclear weapon from Pakistan. There are some examples of Bollywood and Hollywood movies that feature propaganda against Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, but they are limited. Mission Majnu, a Netflix action flick, has glaring factual inconsistencies despite its claim of being based on real-life incidents and is considered by many in Pakistan as a propaganda film. GI Joe 2 is another instance of propaganda against Pakistan, as the movie shows that jihadis are so empowered that they manage to seize the entire missile site along with active nuclear warheads.

Tere Bin Laden, Bard of Blood, Rocket Boys 2, Phantom, Raazi, and Uri: The Surgical Strike are Bollywood movies that continue the tradition of painting Pakistan and its government as hostile and dangerous, and its people without necessary empathy, often employing Islam as a device to paint Pakistan’s nuclear weapons as a threat to global peace. However, it is important to note that these movies are not representative of the entire Bollywood and Hollywood industries and should not be taken as a reflection of the views of the entire population.

The movie perpetuates the stereotype that Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program is not secure and can easily fall into the wrong hands. Another movie is ‘Phantom,’ directed by Kabir Khan, which portrays Pakistan as a terrorist state that sponsors terrorism and has a secret nuclear program. The movie reinforces the narrative that Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program is a threat to world peace.

The use of propaganda in movies has a significant impact on the perception of Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program. The negative portrayal of Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program in movies creates fear and anxiety among the international community. It reinforces the narrative that Pakistan is a rogue state that cannot be trusted with nuclear weapons. The negative perception of Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program has led to increased scrutiny and pressure from the international community to disarm.

However, it is important to note that Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program is a result of India’s nuclear threat. The program was initiated to ensure Pakistan’s security and deter India’s aggression. Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program is a defensive measure, and it has been used responsibly. Pakistan has not used its nuclear weapon program for offensive purposes, and it has maintained a policy of minimum deterrence. The negative perception of Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program has led to increased scrutiny and pressure from the international community to disarm.

Some ways that Pakistan can counter any negative propaganda against its nuclear weapons:

Use social media platforms to promote positive messages about Pakistan’s nuclear program. This can include sharing factual information about the safety and security measures in place, as well as highlighting the benefits of having a nuclear deterrent. Engage with international media outlets to provide accurate information about Pakistan’s nuclear program. This can involve inviting journalists to visit nuclear facilities and providing them with access to experts who can answer their questions.

Develop a comprehensive public relations strategy that includes outreach to key stakeholders, such as policymakers, academics, and think tanks. This can involve hosting events and conferences to promote dialogue and understanding about Pakistan’s nuclear program. Foster partnerships with other countries that have nuclear programs to share best practices and promote international cooperation on nuclear issues.

Encourage the development of a strong domestic film industry that can produce movies and TV shows that promote positive messages about Pakistan’s nuclear program and its role in global security. It is important to note that any efforts to counter negative propaganda should be based on factual information and should avoid engaging in propaganda or misinformation campaigns.

In conclusion, the use of propaganda against Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program in Bollywood and Hollywood movies is a result of the political agenda of the filmmakers. However, it is important to understand the historical context of Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program and its defensive nature. The international community should recognize Pakistan’s right to self-defense and work towards creating a peaceful and stable region.