Choosing leaders

As elections are in the air, we should take a moment to reflect on their significance. These elections mark a turning point for the nation as we continue to work out the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The stakes are high, and the outcome of elections will have a profound impact on the future of Pakistan.

It is essential that we have a free and fair electoral process that reflects the will of the people. We must ensure that all eligible voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots and that their voices are heard.

In addition, we must demand that our elected officials put the nation’s needs and concerns above all else. Our country is facing many challenges, including economic instability, social inequality, and political unrest.

We need leaders who are committed to addressing these issues and who have a clear vision and plan for moving the country forward.

As citizens, we have a responsibility to involve ourselves in the democratic process and to hold our elected officials accountable. We must demand transparency, accountability and integrity from our leaders, and we must work together to create a better future for all Pakistanis.

All Pakistani voters should take the elections seriously and need to exercise their right to vote sincerely. Let us work together to create a brighter and more prosperous future for the country and for our future generations. They both deserve better.

IBRAHIM IMRAN

KARACHI