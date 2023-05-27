No let-up in sight as Abrarul Haq, Saifullah Nyazee, Raas also quit PTI

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues to suffer the fallout of events unfolded after May 9 as on Friday more top leaders including Abrarul Haq, Saifullah Nyazee, Murad Raas and Firdous Ashiq announced their decision to part ways with the party.

During a press conference, Abrarul Haq stated that his upbringing was rooted in both political and military households, where reciting the Quran and studying Iqbal’s “Bang-e-Dara” and “Bal-e-Jibrail” were essential. He mentioned that Rashid Minhas Shaheed and Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed were his heroes.

He emphasised the emotional connection he has with the armed forces and martyrs. “When I went to the Kaaba for Hajj, instead of praying for something else, I prayed for martyrdom. The passion to do something for Pakistan has always been with me,” he added.

Haq stated that everyone condemned the May 9 incident, and his colleagues can testify that he strongly criticised the events on the same day of the riots.

He explained that the purpose of entering politics was to carry out significant social work that would benefit the people. However, he added that the dream of doing social work in politics seemed unattainable now.

“Why waste more time if it doesn’t contribute to serving the people effectively? Social work is so important to me that I am willing to leave politics for it.”

He emphasised that every Pakistani should prioritise Pakistan above all else. “This country is full of resources, and there is much we need to do. I hereby announce my complete detachment from all forms of politics,” he added.

He demanded the immediate release of innocent workers and appropriate punishment for the wrongdoers. During the press conference, Abrarul Haq also sang a patriotic song in support of the Pakistan Army.

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference, another PTI leader Senator Saifullah Nyazee also announced that he was leaving the former ruling party.

“Today, I am announcing my departure from PTI. I need to focus on my health,” he said, condemning the events of May 9.

Nyazee further said that Islam does not permit causing harm to public properties.

Violent protests sparked across the country on May 9 after the former premier was arrested from the premises of the federal capital’s high court.

The government later launched a massive crackdown against PTI leaders and workers, and rounded up thousands of people on charges of attacking civil and military installations.

On the other hand, addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, former education minister Punjab Murad Raas said no amount of condemnation was enough for what happened on May 9. “We never thought we would part ways with the party,” he said alongside other leaders, including Pir Ahmad Khagga, Raja Yawar Kamal and Chaudhry Adnan.

He laid the blame for the party’s current predicament — facing intense criticism with scores of leaders and thousands of workers arrested across the country following the riots — on Khan’s advisers in Lahore.

“We do not believe in the PTI’s politics of violence,” the former provincial minister said.

Raas said he and other politicians present at the press conference had decided to form a group so work on Pakistan’s progress could continue.

Earlier in the day, another PTI leader and former special assistant to Punjab chief minister Firdous Ashiq Awan also announced her exit from the party.

Firdous Ashiq Awan became the latest senior PTI leader to announce her decision to distance herself from the party, adding her name to the long list of members who have deserted the former ruling party post-May 9.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, she cheekily said “good to see you”, saying that the phrase had become the talk of the town.

She told reporters that she had decided to leave the party under the pretenses that PTI chief Imran Khan’s agenda had become “detrimental for the nation”.

“My politics centres around serving humanity,” she said adding that “this was the reason I had joined the PTI”.

“I took on a responsibility to work for the betterment of this country,” she continued.

Ex-MNA Sh Khurram Shahzad parts ways with PTI

Former MNA Sheikh Khurram Shahzad also announced quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, he said after the horrible incident of May 9 in different parts of the county, “I have decided to quit the party position as deputy secretary general Punjab.” He said he was parting ways with the PTI without any pressure from any quarter.

He said: “I have great regret and I also condemn the May 9 incidents”. The elements involved in the May-9 incident should be punished strictly.

To a question, Khurram said he had no offer from any party to join it.

As the crackdown intensified, dozens of PTI leaders – including close confidants of Imran Khan – started jumping ship in what was described by the PTI chief as “forced divorces”.

Several party leaders were released on court orders only to be arrested again as there appeared to be no respite in the crackdown.

Several party leaders and lawmakers — including Shireen Mazari, Aamir Kiani, Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others have announced leaving the former ruling party.

Asad Umar, one of the very close aides of Imran, relinquished his posts of the secretary general and core committee member, citing the ongoing situation. His announcement came hours after Fawad Chaudhry, another close confidant of Imran quit the PTI.

On the other hand, according to some other media reports, senior PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mehmoodur Rasheed have expressed their continued support for Imran Khan, reiterating their commitment to remain with the party.

“No! I am not leaving PTI,” Dr Yasmin Rashid responded to journalists’ queries outside an anti-terrorism court. Rashid also expressed her support for the former prime minister. “Despite all challenges, we stand firmly with Imran Khan,” she said.