NATIONAL

Minister orders crackdown on ‘tout mafia’ in excise division

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 24: Stockbrokers monitor the latest share prices as The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crashed shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled a massive 10% tax on major industries and additional taxes on high income individuals in Karachi, Pakistan on June 24, 2022. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: Caretaker Minister Bilal Afzal has instructed authorities to crack down on the tout mafia operating within the Excise and Taxation ministry.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation Office, the minister emphasised the need to facilitate citizens and improve service delivery.

Afzal reviewed the functioning of the Motor and Property Tax branches during his visit to the office of the ministry’s director, Imran Aslam, who provided a briefing on the situation.

The government’s top priority is to eradicate agents commonly known as touts from E&T offices, said Afzal. He emphasized that government departments must enhance service delivery to discourage the presence of such mafia.

According to the minister, the presence of agents in any department indicates a lack of efficiency. He directed that monitoring of agents be conducted throughout Punjab, while all government officers have been instructed to prioritize citizen facilitation and improve service delivery in line with the interim chief minister’s vision.

Furthermore, Afzal instructed department officers to make every possible effort to meet the arrears recovery targets. He added that special recognition would be given to those who demonstrate outstanding performance and exceed the set targets.

Previous article
Iqbal likens protests against Imran’s arrest to ‘Pakistan’s 9/11’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Private mission carrying first Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set for...

MIAMI: A private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) organized by Axiom Space is due to blast off from Florida on Sunday, carrying...

Dark cloud over ChatGPT revolution: the cost

Involvement of ombudsman office provides government jobs to 32

Erdogan eyes third decade of rule in historic runoff

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.