Minister orders crackdown on ‘tout mafia’ in excise division

RAWALPINDI: Caretaker Minister Bilal Afzal has instructed authorities to crack down on the tout mafia operating within the Excise and Taxation ministry.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation Office, the minister emphasised the need to facilitate citizens and improve service delivery.

Afzal reviewed the functioning of the Motor and Property Tax branches during his visit to the office of the ministry’s director, Imran Aslam, who provided a briefing on the situation.

The government’s top priority is to eradicate agents commonly known as touts from E&T offices, said Afzal. He emphasized that government departments must enhance service delivery to discourage the presence of such mafia.

According to the minister, the presence of agents in any department indicates a lack of efficiency. He directed that monitoring of agents be conducted throughout Punjab, while all government officers have been instructed to prioritize citizen facilitation and improve service delivery in line with the interim chief minister’s vision.

Furthermore, Afzal instructed department officers to make every possible effort to meet the arrears recovery targets. He added that special recognition would be given to those who demonstrate outstanding performance and exceed the set targets.