National Film Production Institute hailed as a boost for industry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed her optimism about the establishment of the National Film Production Institute, emphasizing its potential to boost filmmaking in the country.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of PTV‘s National Film Production Institute, she commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for the creation of a film production training institute, which is now turning into reality.

Aurangzeb acknowledged the historical contribution of Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan, highlighting their heritage value in the country’s electronic media industry.

She noted that while film production had been limited to a specific class in the recent past, there was an encouraging trend of increased filmmaking in private TV channels.

The minister highlighted the objectives of the National Film, Culture Policy 2018, which was revived by the present government last year. She emphasized that the policy aimed not only to revive the film industry but also to promote Pakistan’s narrative worldwide through screen tourism.

Aurangzeb mentioned that the film policy granted industry status to entertainment and provided tax amnesty. Additionally, efforts were being made to restore cinema houses that were demolished during the industry’s decline in the 1990s.

Regarding the establishment of the Film Institute, the minister stated that it aligned with the vision for the development of the film sector. She cited recent films’ success in generating good business both domestically and globally as a testament to the initiatives taken by the government.

Aurangzeb also emphasized the importance of utilizing the extensive infrastructure of PTV and Radio Pakistan for the betterment of the entertainment industry. She suggested that the PTV Academy should play a role in educating children about the Constitution, democracy, and politics.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Information, PTV Managing Director Sohail Ali Khan, and senior officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and PTV.