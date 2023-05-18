Imran, spouse fail to appear before NAB in probe into National Crime Agency £190m Scandal

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Thursday failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau in an inquiry into ‘National Crime Agency £190m Scandal’.

The PTI chief and wife did not appear before the bureau’s Rawalpindi office despite being issued summons in the case.

The accountability watchdog summoned Imran Khan and his wife on May 18 in ‘personal capacity’ in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which title has been changed to ‘National Crime Agency £190m Scandal’.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra bibi was granted protective bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case till May 23.

The former first wife had filed an application before the Lahore High Court for seeking protective bail.

A division bench of the LHC headed by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi heard the petition. The court earlier expressed annoyance over the absence of Bushra bibi.

The NAB had summoned the PTI chief and his spouse in the Al-Qadir Trust case in its Rawalpindi office.

Bushra bibi was summoned to the NAB Rawalpindi office along with case record and other relevant documents. She has been asked to appear before a combined investigation team of the bureau.

The NAB said the record has been sought from the former first wife as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust.

Earlier, a three-member team of the NAB had reached the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan to serve notice on him in the Al-Qadir Trust case.