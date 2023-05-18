Court issues arrest warrant of Azam Swati in controversial tweets case

ISLAMABAD: Special Court Islamabad on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati in controversial tweets case.

According to details, Special Judge Central Islamabad heard the case regarding the controversial tweet by PTI leader Azam Swati, in the presence of Azam Swati’s lawyer Sohail Khan and Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi.

Lawyer Sohail Khan complained that the PTI leaders are getting arrested outside the court, where as PTI leader Azam Swati was scheduled to appear today but he is currently present at Zaman Park.

“If Azam Swati has obtained protective bail from the court?,” Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi asked. He said that Azam Swati was called several times by the court to indict him, but he failed to appear, despite taking an oath.

Rizwan Abbasi asked the lawyer to provide evidence of Azam Sawati’s presence in Zaman Park. He further requested the court to issue a non-bailable arrest warrant for Azam Swati.

The court rejected the request for exemption from Azam Swati’s attendance today and issued a bailable warrant for his arrest.

The court ordered Azam Swati to submit a bail bond of Rs50,000 and demanded his appearance for the hearing on May 30th.