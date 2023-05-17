Renowned Sindh historian Gul Hassan Kalmati passes away

KARACHI: Gul Hassan Kalmati, a highly regarded historian, researcher, and writer from Sindh, passed away on Wednesday following a battle with liver cancer.

Kalmati had been suffering from the disease and experienced a further decline in his health in December. He breathed his last at a hospital in Karachi.

Throughout his career, Kalmati authored numerous books in Sindhi, Urdu, and English. His notable contributions include extensive research on the provincial capital, Karachi.

Among his works, the most famous book is “Karachi Sindh Ji Marvi,” which provided a modernised perspective on the history of the city.

Born on July 5, 1957, in Haji Arzi Baloch Village, Gadap, District Malir, Kalmati was one of nine siblings. He obtained a B.A. degree from Sindh Muslim Government Arts and Commerce College in 1978. In 1983, he earned a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Karachi. Kalmati also held a Master’s Degree in Sindhi Literature from the same university.

The passing of Kalmati is a great loss to the field of history and literature, and his contributions will be remembered and celebrated for years to come, his admirers said.