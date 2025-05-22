Pakistan’s climate challenge

The world is going through big weather changes. The ozone layer is getting weaker, and we are seeing more storms, floods, and heatwaves. Recently, there was a sudden hail in Islamabad and huge floods in China and India. Weather is becoming harder to predict everywhere. In Pakistan, things are also getting serious. From high heatwaves to heavy rains, the weather is changing fast. The monsoon season is near, and we still remember the terrible floods of 2022. These are all signs of climate change.

So, what can we do? Climate change is already affecting us. According to global reports, Pakistan was among the top 10 countries most impacted by climate disasters from 2000 to 2019. In 2022, the floods affected over 33 million people— nearly one in seven Pakistanis. These numbers show that climate change is real and urgent. While the government must lead with strong plans, people can also help by making small changes in daily life. Simple actions, when done together, can protect our environment and reduce future risks.

Pakistan is already taking important steps to fight climate change. The country is committed to several key global efforts. It has joined the Paris Agreement, the UN climate talks (UNFCCC), and a project called REDD+ to reduce deforestation. The government started programmes like the “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami” and is working to use more clean energy through the Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy. These are good steps, but the results are still not enough. Lahore still faces heavy smog, and Karachi is getting hotter with fewer green areas. This shows that more work is needed to turn these plans into real progress.

Practical Approaches To Fight Climate Change: To fight climate change in a better way, Pakistan needs to take some strong actions. First and foremost, deforestation must be halted, and large scale tree plantation campaigns must be initiated across cities, towns and villages. Trees help cool the air, stop floods, and clean the environment. Second, we need to manage waste properly. Plastic use should be reduced, and recycling should become a regular habit. Clean-up drives and awareness in schools and communities can help a lot.

We also need to use more clean energy. Right now, we use too much coal and oil, which makes the air dirty. The government should invest more in solar, wind, and water energy. Clean energy should be made cheaper and easier to use. Public transport should be improved so that fewer people use private cars. This will help reduce air pollution, especially in cities like Lahore and Karachi.

For Pakistan, a “Green Revolution” is needed now more than ever. Planting more trees, saving water, and using better farming methods can help reduce the effects of climate change. Steps like cleaning rivers and using clean energy are not just for today— they are a way to protect our future. We must act now to keep our environment safe and healthy for the next generation. If we delay, the damage may be too great to fix.

Another big issue is waste from factories and farms. Industrial and agricultural waste should be treated properly before it is released into the air, water, or soil. Untreated waste causes air pollution, water pollution, and serious health problems. The government must set strict rules for industries and farms and make sure they follow them. Cleaner methods of production and proper waste disposal systems should be used to protect the environment and public health.

We must also focus on saving and cleaning our rivers as they play an important role in providing water for farming, drinking, and the environment. However, many of our rivers are polluted by waste from industries and garbage. This pollution is a big problem for the country as it harms water quality and public health. In Sindh and Balochistan, the situation is even more serious. Rivers like the Indus in Sindh are vital for millions of people, but they are often contaminated. To fix this, we need to stop waste from entering the rivers and set up better water treatment systems. Along the riverbanks, we should plant more trees to prevent soil erosion and improve the environment. In Sindh and Balochistan, local communities can help by cleaning and protecting rivers, ensuring that these water sources remain clean and useful for everyone.

Water use must also be improved. Pakistan has problems with both too much water during floods and too little during dry times. We need better planning— building small dams, fixing canals, and using smart farming tools to save water. People also need to learn how to use water carefully. Schools, media, and community leaders can help teach this.

These actions need both the government and the people to work together. The government must make strong plans and apply them honestly. At the same time, people should take part— students, farmers, shopkeepers, and workers. We all have a role to play. Only if we work together can we face climate change and make a better future.

There is a good example for Pakistan in Bangladesh, a country that faces similar problems like floods, heat, and changing weather. Bangladesh has taken smart and simple steps like giving early flood warnings, building safe shelters, and using better farming methods. It also works with local people to protect nature and handle disasters. These low-cost steps have helped save lives and support communities. Pakistan can learn from this and take similar actions to fight climate change and make the future safer and greener

Changing weather is becoming dangerous and must be taken seriously. Storms, floods, droughts, and heatwaves are happening more often and are putting lives, jobs, and nature at risk. To fight climate change, we need everyone to work together—governments, businesses, communities, and individuals. Every country, especially Pakistan, must treat this as a top priority.

