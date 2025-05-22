Sindh govt to introduce help desk to facilitate women framers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced the creation of a dedicated help desk within the Agriculture Department to support women farmers and boost their involvement in the agricultural sector. This initiative aims to promote gender-inclusive growth in rural areas.

Sindh’s Agriculture Minister, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr, shared the plan during a seminar in Karachi. He explained that the help desk will offer women farmers guidance on modern farming techniques, high-yield crop varieties, and sustainable agriculture practices.

As part of the Benazir Bhutto Hari Card programme, the government is also expanding access to services such as solar-powered tube wells, crop insurance, and watercourse lining for farmers throughout the province. These efforts are intended to improve agricultural productivity and strengthen economic resilience, especially among rural women.