NATIONAL

Sindh govt to introduce help desk to facilitate women framers

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced the creation of a dedicated help desk within the Agriculture Department to support women farmers and boost their involvement in the agricultural sector. This initiative aims to promote gender-inclusive growth in rural areas.

Sindh’s Agriculture Minister, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr, shared the plan during a seminar in Karachi. He explained that the help desk will offer women farmers guidance on modern farming techniques, high-yield crop varieties, and sustainable agriculture practices.

As part of the Benazir Bhutto Hari Card programme, the government is also expanding access to services such as solar-powered tube wells, crop insurance, and watercourse lining for farmers throughout the province. These efforts are intended to improve agricultural productivity and strengthen economic resilience, especially among rural women.

Previous article
PTI announces protest march demanding Imran Khan’s release
Next article
Cop assaulted by unidentified individuals
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Gaza, Kashmir and Trump

AT PENPOINT Somehow, the Pakistan-India conflict, as well as the Israel-Palestinian problem, have `` subsumed into US President Donald Trump’s shenanigans, as if showing that...

Pakistan’s climate challenge

A turning point

Sindh govt to launch smart surveillance system to reduce environmental pollution

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.