Pakistan, Myanmar agree to reverse AFC Qualifier schedule; AFC approval awaited

LAHORE: Pakistan and Myanmar have mutually agreed to reverse the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers home-and-away fixture schedule, following consultations with both FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The formal approval of the revised schedule from the AFC is currently awaited.

According to the new arrangement, Pakistan will now play the first leg of the qualifier away in Myanmar on June 10, instead of hosting the opening fixture. The second leg will then be hosted by Pakistan, pending official confirmation from the continental governing body.

The decision to reverse the schedule comes in light of the upcoming historic Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) elections, slated for May 27, which are expected to usher in a new era of leadership in Pakistani football.

Officials close to the matter emphasized the importance of giving the incoming football administration adequate time and clarity to prepare for an international fixture of such magnitude. A source within the PFF said: “International matches are not single-day affairs. They require meticulous planning, extensive coordination, and clear timelines, none of which can be managed in an atmosphere of uncertainty. These events are charted months in advance to ensure flawless execution.”

The reversal is seen as a strategic move to ensure proper hosting standards and organizational readiness once the new leadership assumes the PFF office. It highlights the commitment of both federations to maintain the integrity and quality of the competition.

The source added that this fixture marks a vital opportunity for Pakistan to advance in the AFC qualification pathway and also to showcase its capability to host international football under a new and democratically-elected football administration.