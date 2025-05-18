Sports

Pakistan, Myanmar agree to reverse AFC Qualifier schedule; AFC approval awaited

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan and Myanmar have mutually agreed to reverse the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers home-and-away fixture schedule, following consultations with both FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The formal approval of the revised schedule from the AFC is currently awaited.

According to the new arrangement, Pakistan will now play the first leg of the qualifier away in Myanmar on June 10, instead of hosting the opening fixture. The second leg will then be hosted by Pakistan, pending official confirmation from the continental governing body.

The decision to reverse the schedule comes in light of the upcoming historic Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) elections, slated for May 27, which are expected to usher in a new era of leadership in Pakistani football.

Officials close to the matter emphasized the importance of giving the incoming football administration adequate time and clarity to prepare for an international fixture of such magnitude. A source within the PFF said: “International matches are not single-day affairs. They require meticulous planning, extensive coordination, and clear timelines, none of which can be managed in an atmosphere of uncertainty. These events are charted months in advance to ensure flawless execution.”

The reversal is seen as a strategic move to ensure proper hosting standards and organizational readiness once the new leadership assumes the PFF office. It highlights the commitment of both federations to maintain the integrity and quality of the competition.

The source added that this fixture marks a vital opportunity for Pakistan to advance in the AFC qualification pathway and also to showcase its capability to host international football under a new and democratically-elected football administration.

Previous article
Suicide bombing at Mogadishu military base kills at least 10
Next article
King Charles’ Abdication Rumors Amid Cancer Treatment Create ‘Crisis’ For Prince William
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

meena
NATIONAL

Meena Baloch highlights rapid development in Kech, focus on youth and...

TURBAT: The Balochistan government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, is taking serious and concrete steps for the comprehensive development of...

NA resolution to raise CSS age limit, attempts welcomed nationwide

Cotton growers urged to finish sowing by May 31 for better yields

Info Minister praises armed forces’ valour, credits PM for strong leadership

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.