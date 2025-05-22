Seven students faint due to heatwave coupled with power outages in Swat’s Matta Tehsil

SWAT: At least seven students fainted due to extreme heat coupled with prolonged power outages at a private school in Swat’s Matta Tehsil on Thursday, raising concerns over inadequate infrastructure and a lack of emergency response amid an intensifying heatwave.

The incident occurred at Eagle Model School in Bara Durushkhela, where the lack of electricity and ventilation worsened the classroom atmosphere. As temperatures soared, students collapsed during school hours.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Niaz Khan, a medical response team was immediately dispatched after the incident was reported. “Our team provided first aid on the spot and then transferred all affected children to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Matta,” he said. “Fortunately, all students are now out of danger.”

The students were identified as Abdullah (15 years), Elyas (13 years), Hakeemullah (13 years), Mohammad Saad (12 years), Saad (11 years), Tayyab (11 years), and Zeeshan Ali (11 years).

Swat, traditionally known for its cool and moderate climate, has been experiencing unusually high temperatures this year. “It’s shocking to see students fainting in a region considered one of the cooler areas of the country,” said a father.

Experts attributed the incident to heat exhaustion, made worse by the absence of cooling systems. Most schools in rural Swat lack backup electricity options such as generators or solar panels, leaving students exposed to extreme weather conditions.

Residents reported that power outages in Matta and nearby areas often last for several hours at a stretch.

Doctors at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital advised parents and school authorities to ensure children drink plenty of water and avoid excessive exposure to the sun and heat to prevent heat-related illnesses.

In response, parents have urged school administrations to adopt safety measures against heatstroke, including keeping classrooms well-ventilated, ensuring adequate hydration, and minimizing outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours.

The parents also called on authorities to ensure a reliable power supply to educational institutions, warning that without action, more such incidents could occur.