Learning from history

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. This phrase perfectly fits kachha areas adjoining all three provinces. In history, British Indian army officer Robert Sandeman was the first one who introduced a system of tumandari to gain complete peace over these areas.

Although John Jacob was in favour of using force against these tribal looters, it was Sandeman who visited these areas and ensured that the heads of the respective tribes gained complete control over their tribesmen.

Tribal chiefs were given monthly disbursements to keep peace in these areas vis-a-vis the British government. Previously, these tribes were given the title ‘terror of the border’.

We should learn from history that these tribes (read: dacoits) cannot be controlled merely by combined operations unless tribal leaders are kept in check. They are to be held responsible for any crime occurring in their respective territories or areas of influence. One can either learn from history, or, in case of failure to do that, stand doomed.

KHALID IQBAL

ISLAMABAD