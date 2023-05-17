Opinion

Learning from history

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. This phrase perfectly fits kachha areas adjoining all three provinces. In history, British Indian army officer Robert Sandeman was the first one who introduced a system of tumandari to gain complete peace over these areas.

Although John Jacob was in favour of using force against these tribal looters, it was Sandeman who visited these areas and ensured that the heads of the respective tribes gained complete control over their tribesmen.

- Advertisement -

Tribal chiefs were given monthly disbursements to keep peace in these areas vis-a-vis the British government. Previously, these tribes were given the title ‘terror of the border’.

We should learn from history that these tribes (read: dacoits) cannot be controlled merely by combined operations unless tribal leaders are kept in check. They are to be held responsible for any crime occurring in their respective territories or areas of influence. One can either learn from history, or, in case of failure to do that, stand doomed.

KHALID IQBAL

ISLAMABAD

Previous article
Marriyum declares May 9 arson as ‘sedition & treason’
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

US report criticizes govt of Pakistan for using blasphemy card against...

An annual US report has once again criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement government for using the blasphemy card against former prime minister Imran Khan. The...

PAC hints at issuing warrant for SC registrar

Arif Alvi stresses need for dialogue, says ‘no party is anti-Pakistan’

PSQCA and LEEP collaborate to eliminate hazardous lead in paints, protecting millions of children in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.