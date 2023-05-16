Minister assures safe and comfortable Hajj for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe, economical, and comfortable Hajj experience for pilgrims this year.

During a meeting of the Standing Committee on Religious Affairs of the National Assembly in Islamabad, chaired by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, aimed to discuss preparations for the upcoming Hajj season.

Senator Mahmood emphasized that the funds deposited by the pilgrims for Hajj are secure and strictly reserved for their intended purpose. He expressed his determination to prevent any misuse of these funds for personal gain.

The minister further said that he has made it explicitly clear in parliament that there will be no free-of-cost Hajj for anyone this year. He assured the committee that no complaints regarding this matter would be entertained.

MP Shahida Akhtar, while addressing the meeting, commended the minister’s announcement in parliament regarding the discontinuation of free-of-cost Hajj, reflecting the committee’s support for the government’s decision, considering the challenges and financial constraints faced due to the ongoing pandemic.

MP Shagufta Jumani also praised the minister for his relentless efforts in ensuring the provision of top-notch facilities for Hajj pilgrims.

During the meeting, a prayer was offered for Mahmood’s predecessor, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who tragically passed away in a road accident in Islamabad last month.

The committee members expressed their condolences and remembered his valuable contributions to the field of religious affairs and interfaith harmony.