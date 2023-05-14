NATIONAL

CAA shuts down Lahore Airport runway for 20 days

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority decided to shut down the secondary runway at the Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for 20 days, a report said on Sunday.

The CAA has issued new guidelines to national and foreign airlines, informing them that the Lahore Airport’s secondary runway will remain closed for landing and take-off for 20 days.

The runway will be shut down for flight operation from May 15 to June 3.

The CAA said the decision was taken due to some construction work at the runway. The ILS service will also remain suspended on the secondary runway, the CAA added.

It also directed pilots to exercise extreme care while landing and taking off from the main runway during this period.

