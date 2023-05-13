Leaders among 250 PTI activists arrested so far: Pindi Police

RAWALPINDI: The City Police on Saturday confirmed it had arrested 250 party workers including leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 17 violent protests cases registered in the city.

According to police, eighty party workers have been produced before Anti-Terrorism Court in violent protest cases and all arrested PTI workers have been sent to Adiala Jail on 14 days’ judicial remand.

The local PTI leadership Raja Basharat, Fayyaz Chohan, Wasiq Qayyum along with workers has been nominated in cases pertaining to recent violent protest after arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Police further added that more party workers and leaders wanted in cases being arrested.

On the other hand, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that all cases against miscreants involved in violence will be sent to Anti-Terrorism Courts.

The Chief Minister said, “No perpetrator of crime will be left unpunished and the miscreants will be brought to justice with evidence.”

Speaking Talking in a meeting on the law and order, Punjab CM said that the attackers of Jinnah House and public properties will be awarded exemplary punishment.

The countrywide protests erupted after Rangers personnel whisked away former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court in Al-Qadir Trust case of NAB on Tuesday.