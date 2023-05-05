Education isn’t a priority in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), a territory located in the northern part of Pakistan, is facing a major crisis in its education sector. The government schools in the area lack basic infrastructure, including buildings and roofs, which is causing severe hardship to the students studying there.

Despite the pressing need for better educational facilities, the government has allocated a hefty sum of money for the purchase of luxury cars for the

- Advertisement -

AJK president. This situation has sparked widespread outrage and criticism from the public, with people demanding more investment in the education sector.

The lack of proper infrastructure in schools is a significant issue in the region. The harsh weather conditions, especially during the winters, make it extremely difficult for students to study in open-air classrooms without proper roofs overhead.

Many schools also lack basic facilities, such as clean water, toilets and electricity, which makes it challenging for students to concentrate on their studies.

This situation has led to a high dropout rate, particularly among girls who are more vulnerable to the harsh weather conditions.

Given the gravity of the situation, it is shocking to see the AJK government allocating a massive amount of money for the purchase of luxury cars. This move raises serious questions about the priorities of the government and its commitment to improving the lives of its citizens, especially the children who are the future of the country.

The purchase of luxury cars for government officials is not a new phenomenon in Pakistan, but it is particularly disturbing to see such spending in a region where basic facilities like education are sorely lacking.

- Advertisement -

The money that is being allocated for luxury cars could be better spent on improving the infrastructure of schools in the region. This would go a long way towards improving the quality of education and creating a more conducive environment for students.

The government may also invest in providing better training and resources for teachers to enhance the quality of education and improve learning outcomes. Such investments in education would have long-term benefits for the region’s economy and society.

The issue of the lack of infrastructure in schools in AJK is not an isolated one. It is a reflection of the larger problem of neglecting education in Pakistan, which has one of the lowest literacy rates in the world.

The government must take urgent action to address this problem and prioritise education as a key area of investment.

This would require a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including govern- ment officials, civil society organisations and the private sector. The children in the region deserve to have access to quality education and a brighter future.

RAJA ASAD AZAD

MUZAFFARABAD