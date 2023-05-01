NATIONAL

Top TTP terrorist killed in Dera Ismail Khan

Pakistani army personnel patrol the streets following an attack by Taliban gunmen on a school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014. Taliban insurgents killed at least 130 people, most of them children, after storming an army-run school in one of Pakistan's bloodiest ever attacks. AFP PHOTO / FAROOQ NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday killed a top commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to details, the operation against terrorists was carried out on Monday (May 1), during which TTP Gandapur commander Jabbar Shah was killed, while two other terrorists were injured.

The killed terrorist was reportedly involved in a series of attacks on law enforcement agencies, religious groups, and polio teams in the Daraban area.

He was also involved in carrying out extortion activities for the terrorist outfit.

This is another successful operation by the security forces in the area, as they continue their efforts to eliminate the threat of terrorism from the region.

The TTP has been responsible for numerous attacks in Pakistan, targeting both civilians and security forces. The group is known for its brutal tactics, including suicide bombings and beheadings.

Pakistan has been fighting a war against terrorism for over a decade, and the security forces have been actively pursuing and targeting militant groups in the country.



