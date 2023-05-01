NATIONAL

Neelam River accident claims lives of two tourists, search underway for seven

By Staff Report
NEELAM VALLEY: Two tourists have died, five were injured, and seven others are missing after a jeep carrying 14 occupants plunged into the Neelum River on Monday.

The incident occurred when the jeep, which was traveling from Taobat to Kel Town, lost control due to bad road conditions and careened into the river near Phallawi.

All 12 passengers and the driver and his helper were from Lahore.

Upon receiving the news, rescue teams rushed to the scene to conduct rescue operations. Officials were able to retrieve one body and rush five injured individuals to a hospital. One of the injured individuals later died from their injuries.

The search operation for the missing seven individuals is still underway.

The deceased and injured individuals have been identified as Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Zameer Sheikh, Moin Ahmed, Iqbal Ibrahim, driver Shandaas Neelam Rafiq, and helper Shandaas Neelam.

The missing individuals include Umair, Shahnawaz, Azir Ashraf, Bilal Maqbool, Ghulam Meeran, Zeeshan, Waleed, Rafiq, and Rahim.

The rescue and relief operation has been made difficult by the non-availability of communication systems in the area.

