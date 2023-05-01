On Labour Day, leaders recognise workers’ pivotal role in economic development

ISLAMABAD: On Labour Day, the prime minister and president emphasised the significant role of workers in the country’s economic development. The day is celebrated globally every year on May 1 to express solidarity and honour the rights of the labour class.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his government’s commitment to improving the working and living conditions of workers and providing better education, health care, and housing facilities for them and their families.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of workers who struggled relentlessly for their rights and said that Islam emphasises the principles of social justice, equity, and respect for people’s rights, including workers.

He added the government had increased the minimum wage from Rs17,500 to Rs25,000 per month to tackle inflation rates and other economic challenges.

The prime minister also highlighted the government’s efforts to develop automated and integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and timely relief to labourers and workers.

He cited the life of the prophet as an inspiring example of the dignity of labourers and respect for the rights of the working class.

Labour Day represents the sanctity and dignity of labour, as well as an acknowledgement of the importance of workers and labourers in driving economic growth. The government is committed to ensuring that economic progress benefits all sections of the population, particularly the labourers and workers, he said.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated the nation’s commitment to the dignity of labour and paying tribute to the heroic struggle of workers for their fundamental rights on this year’s Labour Day.

The day serves as a reminder of the contributions of workers towards economic development and highlights the importance of cooperation between workers and employers in the production process for industrial efficiency that ultimately leads to socio-economic uplift, he said.

The president expressed regret that despite their contribution towards economic prosperity, labourers were facing many issues such as an unsafe working environment, unfair labour practices, poor wages, lack of job security, harassment of women at the workplace, long working hours, and arbitrary dismissal.

He called for the strict enforcement of labour laws to discourage unfair labour practices and provide marketable skill sets to the “huge labour force and youth bulge” of Pakistan to put the economy on a fast-track development.

The president hoped that the federal and provincial governments would continue their efforts to work for the welfare of workers and provide them with marketable skill sets. He urged workers to play their role in making the country economically stronger and vibrant, and employers to ensure the protection of the rights of labour and work for their welfare.

The labour force is the backbone of the economy and requires steps for the protection of their rights to promote economic development in the country, Alvi said.