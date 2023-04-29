NATIONAL

Steering committee for digital transformation, increasing digital exports set up

By Monitoring Report
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has set up a steering committee comprising experts from information technology (IT) and the private sector for the implementation of digital transformation and to increase digital exports of Pakistan.

The minister made the announcement while addressing the launching ceremony of a report on Pakistan’s digital journey, “Recommendations for Digital Transformation in Pakistan”, by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), a platform to promote foreign investment in the country.

The report covered wide-ranging suggestions to boost digital infrastructure and connectivity, e-governance, e-commerce, edtech, fintech, agritech, health tech, IT exports and Web 3.0 technologies, the planning ministry said in a statement.

The report argued that digitization has the potential to add $60 billion to the economy by 2030, providing a favourable investment climate for local and foreign investors to fill in the large gaps in digital infrastructure and connectivity.

Iqbal said the IT sector is the key driver to increasing digital exports and reiterated that the government is committed to giving a top priority to the sector to increase digital exports.

