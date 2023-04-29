China-Pakistan year of tourism exchanges begins with truck art exhibition

BEIJING: The first-ever truck art exhibition, showcasing Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscape, has commenced in Langfang, China to celebrate Pakistan’s 83rd National Day and 2023 as the China-Pakistan Year of Tourism Exchanges.

The exhibition, organised by the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing in collaboration with Silk Road International Art Center and Phool Patti, a renowned truck artists enterprise, will continue until July 24.

The opening ceremony was attended by more than 300 people, including Chinese dignitaries, government officials, diplomatic corps members, business executives, media representatives, and the Pakistani community.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin ul-Haque, welcomed the distinguished guests and paid tribute to the founding father of the nation, leaders, martyrs, and heroes for their invaluable contributions to making Pakistan a reality.

Ambassador Haque said it was the nation’s collective responsibility to make Pakistan a peaceful, progressive, prosperous, and pluralistic country. He also highlighted Pakistan’s strengths as a tourist destination and invited Chinese friends to visit Pakistan, especially this year, as it is being celebrated as the China-Pakistan Year of Tourism Exchanges.

Underlining the time-tested nature of China-Pakistan friendship, the ambassador expressed the hope that the two countries would accord even greater importance to cultural and people-to-people exchanges to further promote and strengthen the goodwill and friendship between our two people, especially the younger generation.

Haque also spoke about the colourful truck art in Pakistan, which has unique and creative manifestations of showcasing Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscapes.

Jin Yongsheng, Vice Chairman of ENN, the parent group of Silk Road International Art Center, noted with satisfaction the Center’s cooperation with the Pakistan Embassy and expressed his fondness for Pakistan’s diverse culture.

Ali Salman Anchan, the team leader from Phool Patti, expressed his delight in coming to China and being part of the first Truck Art exhibition in China of this grand scale. He conveyed his gratitude to the people of China for giving him and other artists so much respect and affection.

The exhibition features a specially-designed truck model and other items ranging from bicycles, murals, clothes, fans, and ceramic pots created by the ‘Phool Patti’ team. The team will also hold special live workshops for the visitors to the exhibition.

Moreover, the students of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) presented a spectacular cultural performance, adding to the charm of the exhibition.