NATIONAL

China-Pakistan year of tourism exchanges begins with truck art exhibition

By APP
Truck Art, Islamabad, Pakistan, Decorated truck. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

BEIJING: The first-ever truck art exhibition, showcasing Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscape, has commenced in Langfang, China to celebrate Pakistan’s 83rd National Day and 2023 as the China-Pakistan Year of Tourism Exchanges.

The exhibition, organised by the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing in collaboration with Silk Road International Art Center and Phool Patti, a renowned truck artists enterprise, will continue until July 24.

The opening ceremony was attended by more than 300 people, including Chinese dignitaries, government officials, diplomatic corps members, business executives, media representatives, and the Pakistani community.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin ul-Haque, welcomed the distinguished guests and paid tribute to the founding father of the nation, leaders, martyrs, and heroes for their invaluable contributions to making Pakistan a reality.

Ambassador Haque said it was the nation’s collective responsibility to make Pakistan a peaceful, progressive, prosperous, and pluralistic country. He also highlighted Pakistan’s strengths as a tourist destination and invited Chinese friends to visit Pakistan, especially this year, as it is being celebrated as the China-Pakistan Year of Tourism Exchanges.

Underlining the time-tested nature of China-Pakistan friendship, the ambassador expressed the hope that the two countries would accord even greater importance to cultural and people-to-people exchanges to further promote and strengthen the goodwill and friendship between our two people, especially the younger generation.

Haque also spoke about the colourful truck art in Pakistan, which has unique and creative manifestations of showcasing Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscapes.

Jin Yongsheng, Vice Chairman of ENN, the parent group of Silk Road International Art Center, noted with satisfaction the Center’s cooperation with the Pakistan Embassy and expressed his fondness for Pakistan’s diverse culture.

Ali Salman Anchan, the team leader from Phool Patti, expressed his delight in coming to China and being part of the first Truck Art exhibition in China of this grand scale. He conveyed his gratitude to the people of China for giving him and other artists so much respect and affection.

The exhibition features a specially-designed truck model and other items ranging from bicycles, murals, clothes, fans, and ceramic pots created by the ‘Phool Patti’ team. The team will also hold special live workshops for the visitors to the exhibition.

Moreover, the students of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) presented a spectacular cultural performance, adding to the charm of the exhibition.

Previous article
Steering committee for digital transformation, increasing digital exports set up
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Munir: Nation’s safety and security are sacred to military

ISLAMABAD: The army chief on Saturday reaffirmed his institution's unwavering commitment to the nation's security, emphasising that nothing is more sacred than the safety...

Another batch of Pakistanis stranded in Sudan return home

Passport delivery time reduced for all categories: notification

No rifts with US over Pakistan’s oil deal with Russia: ambassador

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.