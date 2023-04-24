A bitter truth

Ramazan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline and giving to those in need. Pakistan is an ideal place to observe Ramazan because the country is known for its devout Muslim population and rich cultural heritage. But the irony of Ramazan in Pakistan is hard to ignore either.

While the month is meant to be a time of austerity and self-restraint, many Pakistanis take the opportunity to indulge in lavish Iftar feasts and spend extravagantly on clothing and gifts for Eid. The true spirit of Ramazan, it seems, is lost in a sea of samosas, pakoras, and, yes, biryanis.

- Advertisement -

And then there is the grave issue of electricity loadshedding that is a common occurrence in Pakistan, where electricity is cut off for hours at a time due to power shortages. Now imagine trying to fast in the sweltering heat of a Pakistani summer with no fan or air-conditioner to cool you down. In addition, breaking the fast without the loudspeakers calling the Azaan, and doing it by candlelight, makes the experience even more challenging for those observing fast.

This is a far cry from the idealised image of Ramazan where the focus is on spirituality and self-discipline. But perhaps the greatest irony of Ramazan in Pakistan is the way it exacerbates social inequality. While some Pakistanis are able to afford the finest Iftar spreads and new clothes for Eid, others struggle to make ends meet and put food on the table two times a day.

Although Ramazan is regarded as a sacred period of generosity and benevolence, it frequently becomes a time of ostentatious consumption and competing with others.

On its part, the media, instead of emphasising the spiritual significance of the holy month and encouraging reflection on its true purpose, only emphasises on visually appealing Iftar broadcasts and the promotion of certain food products. Things surely need to change, and they need to change a lot.

RAKHSHANDA ABBAS

GILGIT