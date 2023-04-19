NATIONAL

Two killed, six injured as bus falls in ditch

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: At least two people were killed and six others injured when a passenger bus fell into a ditch in the Jamshoro district of Sindh, rescue service reported.

The rescue service said that the accident took place on Super Highway in the Nooriabad area of the district after the driver possibly fell asleep.

The rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, it added.

Four passengers were in critical condition, said the rescue service, adding that a 23-year-old woman was among the dead while the injured included four children and two youngsters.

Reportedly, the ill-fated bus was going from Sukkur towards Karachi.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules, and reckless driving.

