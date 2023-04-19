NATIONAL

LHC stays proceedings against former NAB chief in Tayyaba Gul case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stayed proceedings in an accountability court against former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and 20 officers.

A two-member bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, passed the orders while hearing petitions, filed by former chairman and others against proceedings before an accountability court. The court also issued notices to Tayyaba Gul and others and sought a reply.

Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada represented the former chairman and others and argued that Tayyaba Gul filed baseless applications against former NAB chairman, NAB DG and others at various forums including accountability court. He submitted that illegal proceedings were in process against his clients at these forums. He submitted that Tayyaba Gul filed the applications with mala fide intentions to defame his clients. He pleaded with the court to stay the proceedings on the applications, filed by Tayyaba Gul.

The bench, after hearing arguments of the parties, stayed the proceedings.

Previous article
Two killed, six injured as bus falls in ditch
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Kenya puts an end to journalist murder probe collaboration with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The government of Kenya has refused to assist Pakistani authorities in their investigation into the murder of investigative journalist Arshad Sharif, according to...

Punjab ombudsman chairs meeting to review quarterly performance

China says embassy verifying reports of alleged blasphemy by its national

Rafique calls for talks with PTI, amidst opposition from party members

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.