No solution in sight

Instead of the Taliban takeover of Kabul proving to lead to the Terhrik Taliban Pakistan becoming tamer, it merely coincided with a resurgence of terror in KP and the Punjab. The attacks taking place after the TTP called off its ceasefire, after large numbers of operatives returned from Afghanistan to Pakistan and many were released from Pakistan’s jails, not only showed that the TTP was back in business, but its targeting also showed that it was not so much trying to spread terror as trying to break the will of the state forces opposing it, especially the police.

The inability of the Taliban government to stop the TTP has led Pakistani Defence Minister Kh Asif to say that Pakistan would act unilaterally if necessary. This seemed ominous for Afghanistan especially after the National Security Committee in its latest meeting had sanctioned an operation against militants. The NSC meeting indicated that, at long last, the establishment had agreed that its policy, which it made sure was implemented, was misconceived, and that the threat now hd to be dealt with with an iron hand. The USA, in its agreement to withdraw, had got the Taliban to commit to two things: that they would not allow Afghan soil to be used by terrorists, and that they would refrain from oppressing women the way they had done during their previous stint in power.

The complaints by Pakistan indicate that they are allowing the TTP to use its oil for terror. Their treatment of women was not particularly different to begin with, and has rapidly worsened. This may be seen as the country’s internal affair, but does not take into account the Taliban’s eagerness to gain recognition, and to be given aid.Pakistan is on the side of the Taliban, but for how long can it continue to do so? The joy of having those it backed back in power in Kabul can only be sustained if the Taliban stop damaging Pakistan’s national interests.The Taliban made Afghanistan an international pariah, and almost made Pakistan one too, after 9/11. Whatever they might bdo with their own country, they must not be allowed to drag down Pakistan with them. Pakistan has already suffered enough.Trying to get the international community to accept Afghanistan is a tough enough task, without getting driven out on self.