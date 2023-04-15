Holistic approach required to tackle terrorism, says military

ISLAMABAD: A conference of corps commanders on Saturday expressed Pakistan Army’s determination to eliminate terrorism, extremism, and instability in the country, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The 257th Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi reviewed the nation’s internal and regional environment, including its external and internal security challenges.

Under the leadership of the army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, the forum reiterated its commitment to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with the support of the resilient people of Pakistan, reported the military’s media wing.

عسکری قیادت چیلنجز سے پوری طرح آگاہ ہے، پاکستانی عوام کی حمایت کے ساتھ اپنی آئینی ذمہ داریاں نبھائیں گے، آرمی چیف جنرل سید عاصم منیر کی زیرصدارت کور کمانڈرز کانفرنس۔۔!! pic.twitter.com/7SIcvDXKkx — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) April 15, 2023

According to the statement, the conference “affirmed that the military leadership is cognisant of the full spectrum of the challenges” and it resolved to “shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with [the] support of the resilient people of Pakistan”.

The meeting also emphasised the need for a “whole-of-the-nation and whole-of-the-government approach to eradicate the menace of terrorism on a long-term basis.”

It further expressed its assurance to pursue the objectives set by the National Security Committee (NSC) through the coordinated application of all elements of national power.

The forum also highlighted the intelligence-based operations (IBOs) undertaken by the security forces in areas along the western border and reiterated the security forces’ commitment to “fully support national responses against internal and external threats.”

The conference to discuss Pakistan’s security challenges came after the army chief gave an in-camera briefing to the parliament on Friday. Gen. Munir acknowledged during the briefing that the strategy of engaging with terrorists had enabled them to regroup in the tribal areas.

This observation was made in response to a surge in attacks by the proscribed Afghanistan-based Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group. The authorities have yet to disclose any further details on their plans to combat the growing threat of terrorism in the region.

Following the briefing, no statement was issued regarding the plans to combat terrorism and militant groups in the country.