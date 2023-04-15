NATIONAL

Gandapur granted three-day remand over suspected firing on police

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 05: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur takes part in the protest against Indian move to scrap semi-autonomous status of Kashmir during its 1st anniversary on August 05, 2020 in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Sargodha has granted a three-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, in connection to a case related to the firing on Bhakkar police at a picket.

Judge Khawar Rashid heard the case on Saturday and ordered Gandapur to be remanded to Sadr Bhakkar police custody for three more days. The police took Gandapur with them.

The judge further directed the police to present the accused before the court on Tuesday and complete the investigation within three days.

Gandapur was arrested last week on charges of two criminal cases registered against him by local police. He was taken into custody on Thursday night outside the building of the Dera Ismail Khan bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) and sent to the central jail on a six-day judicial remand.

The charges against the former minister include using derogatory language against the ruling coalition in an audio leak that was aired on a private news-TV station, according to the first information report (FIR) filed against him.

