NATIONAL

Tailors, designers working extra hour to cope with demands ahead of Eid

By Staff Report
Tailor Muhammad Razzaq stitches a fabric at his shop in Islamabad on April 29, 2022, after gunmen robbed him of more than 200 outfits made for customers ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: As the month of Ramazan nears to end, many seasonal tailors and renowned designers in the country are working extra hours and are busy making dresses for ladies, gents, youths, boys and girls for delivering their dresses before Eid day.

The majority of the tailors claimed that they have been receiving approximately double orders as compared to normal days as customers have been forced to continue booking new orders even till the last few days, a report aired by a private news channel said.

A tailor said enthusiastic women don’t like waiting rather, they want their clothes by yesterday, adding, we are working overtime to meet the surge in orders ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

Some of the owners of tailoring shops said that they would not like to take the order anymore after 22nd or 23rd day of Ramazan.

The tailors said they are passing a busy time in taking the order and supplying delivery ahead of Eid.

The customers are coming to make their various types of dresses like shirts, pants, shalwar kameez, pajamas, three-piece, two-piece etc, they added.

A designer said our tailoring house has a speciality in making dresses for women. We also stitch clothes for men and children. We do not compromise on quality, he added.
Some customers, who were running late with their wardrobe plans said they had been turned away by a couple of tailors because they were fully booked.

A worker in a designer’s house said that the charges for stitching have also been increased because of Eid as they have to put in extra effort during this time.

“The business was always good. In fact, this was the only time we make some profit compared to other months,” said another tailor at his crowded shop. “I am already overburdened with Eid orders and I cannot handle any more orders, a tailor denied for taking order in his shop”, he added.

Previous article
Tradition of storytelling with delectable cuisines continues from Iftar to Sehri at historic Qissakhwani
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom, while two terrorists were killed, in separate encounters occurred in North and South Waziristan districts of Khyber...

Marriyum calls out Imran for ‘denying fatherhood to his own daughter’

Punjab CM orders steps to launch the “Mera Pyara” app immediately

UAE CG urges donors to support genuine charities

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.