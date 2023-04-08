Hussain’s plea for acquittal in Rs17bn corruption reference dismissed

KARACHI: A court in Karachi has rejected the petition of Asim Hussain, former petroleum minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, seeking acquittal in a corruption case.

The accountability court announced the decision on Saturday and Hussain, along with other accused, appeared before the court during the hearing.

The former petroleum minister was facing a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2015, which amounted to Rs17 billion.

In August 2015, he was detained during a raid at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) office in the Clifton neighbourhood over alleged embezzlement.

Hussain was accused of several charges, including concealing assets, granting illegal allotments, land grabbing, misuse of authority, fraud, giving illegal contracts during his tenure at Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited (SSGPL), and money laundering.