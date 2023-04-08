NATIONAL

Eidul Fitr expected on April 22

By Staff Report
A bird stands on a crescent moon during the Eid al-Adha festival at the Jumma Mosque in Colombo on July 21, 2021. - Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, is celebrated throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son for God. Cows, camels, goats and sheep are traditionally slaughtered on the holiest day. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Eidul Fitr is expected to be celebrated across Pakistan on April 22. The Ruet-i-Hilal committee is set to convene on April 20 to sight the Shawwal moon.

If the crescent is sighted on Thursday evening, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 21, but it is unlikely to be seen.

As per the data, the birth of the moon is anticipated to occur on April 20 at 9:13 am. In all areas of Pakistan, the moon’s age at sunset will be less than 10 hours on the 29th of Ramazan, and the difference between sunset and moonset, which should be more than 40 minutes, will only be 21 minutes in Peshawar, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Charsadda, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Jiwani, and 20 minutes in Lahore and Karachi.

Hence, even with clear weather conditions throughout Pakistan, there is no possibility of sighting the moon, even with a telescope, on the evening of April 20.

Eidul Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan, is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and feasting. The exact date of Eidul Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

