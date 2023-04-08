PM and adviser file for acquittal in Ashiana housing case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his special adviser Ahad Cheema have filed pleas in Lahore’s accountability court seeking their acquittal in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

Lawyer Amjad Pervez has filed the pleas on behalf of the accused.

According to the accused, the supplementary investigation report of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to prove any corruption charges against them.

They said the NAB declared them innocent and there is no evidence against them, therefore, they demanded their acquittal in the case.

Meanwhile, the co-accused, including Nadeem Zia Pirzada and Kamran Kiyani, have appeared before the court. Further proceedings in the case are expected to continue.