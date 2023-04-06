NATIONAL

KP govt requires Rs122bn for Peshawar BRT phase-2

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will require 55.71 million dollars [Rs 122.56 billion] for the second phase of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

It has been proposed to extend the BRT service to the Khyber Road, Kohat Road and Dalzak Road  while urban mobility project in Abbottabad and Mingora has also been made part of this project. The document of the provincial Transport Department show that work on the 2nd phase of the BRT will be started in July 2024. The Asian Development Bank has earmarked $20 million for it but the province still needs over $35 million for this purpose.

In the phase-2, it has been proposed to connect three corridors to the main corridor. It is estimated that Rs12.2 billion will be utilised on the Khyber road corridor, Rs19.9 billion on the Kohat road corridor and 13.87 billion on Dalzak road corridor.  

In order to improve the flow of traffic on Charsadda Road, Rs2.62bn will be spent on roads repairs, while Rs 8.6bn will be required for the construction of the depot. Moreover, R6.51bn will be needed to shift the BRT depot to solar energy, while Rs2.691bn would be required for the design of urban mobility in Abbottabad and Mingora.

Out of the proposed Rs122.56bn, the provincial government will allocate Rs15.98bn while the remaining amount will be borrowed from the ADB. The ADB has reserved 20mn dollars for Phase-2. After completing the feasibility study of the project, the KP government will ask the ADB for additional loan. The 1st phase of BRT is expected to completed this year.

Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Author is a senior journalist and working in the field of journalism since 2004. He covers Financial, Social, Political and regional issues for Pakistan today and Profit. He can reached at [email protected]

