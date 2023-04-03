Bhutto’s murder a ‘black spot’ on justice system: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the judicial murder of the first elected Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a black spot on the justice system of the country, adding that now the third generation of the Bhutto family is awaiting justice from the Supreme Court.

In his message issued from Media Cell Bilawal House on 44th martyrdom day anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Chairman PPP said that the Presidential reference regarding the judicial murder of the Prime Minister who gave the country a unanimous Constitution has been pending in the Supreme Court for the past 12 years. “During these 4382 days, our justice system did not have even a minute to listen to Bhutto Shaheed’s plea. How many more generations of the Bhutto family will have to wait to get justice?” he asked.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that history has brought so many proofs in favor of Bhutto’s innocence that even his worst enemies now have to say that the ‘Quaid-e-Awam’ suffered gravest injustice, adding, “I appeal to the Supreme Court that the Presidential reference sent by President Asif Ali Zardari under Article 186 on April 2, 2011 should be fixed for early hearing.”

Paying glowing tribute to the ‘Quaid-e-Awam’, Chairman PPP said that under the prudent leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan crossed many milestones in political, diplomatic, economic, defense and social terms. “Raising the political consciousness among the people, giving the country’s first unanimous Constitution, making agricultural and economic reforms, starting the nuclear program, establishing Pakistan-China friendship and making Pakistan the diplomatic capital of the Islamic world are few examples of Bhutto Shaheed’s achievements,” he pointed out.

He said that the occasion of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s martyrdom anniversary is a day of renewal of pledge that PPP would continue upholding and would not give up at any cost the democracy, the Constitution of 1973, the Parliamentary supremacy, rights of workers, farmers, minorities and women, as well as tolerance and equality in the society.

“Bhuttoism will continue to remain beacon of light to guide us, and we will continue to struggle to provide ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makan’ (bread, cloth and home) to every Pakistani by establishing a strong democratic system based on justice and fairness,” he concluded.