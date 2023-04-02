NATIONAL

Masjid-e-Haram’s video clip becomes center of attraction on globe

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Muslim worshippers circumambulate the sacred Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, on April 3, 2020. - Saudi Arabia on April 2 extended curfew restrictions on Islam's two holiest cities to 24 hours to stem the spread of coronavirus as the number of deaths from the disease rose to 21. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Press Attaché Dr. Naif Alotaibi on Sunday said a viral video clip of Masjid-e-Haram on social media had become the center of attraction of Muslim Ummah around the world.

Sharing the bird’s-eye view video clip of Masjid-e-Haram, Makkah on his twitter handle, he told APP that its original duration was one hour recorded, half an hour before the Maghrib prayer and half an hour afterwards.

Dr. Naif said the entire duration of the one-hour video had been shortened to one minute which gives an eye-catching view to the viewers.

In another tweet, he shared another video clip in which a policeman helping a young child in tying the Ahram in the Mataf area of Masjid-e-Haram properly.

Paying tribute to the policemen deputed in Masjid-e-Haram and elsewhere in Saudi Arabia, he said they always tried their best to help the pilgrims through all possible means.

Dr. Naif further said under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Custodian of the Haramain Sharifain King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the religious tourists were being extended all-out support during their holy journey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said as per royal instructions, the pilgrims were being provided with all possible modern-day facilities so that they could spend a memorable time with ease and comfort in the holy land.

 

