CM orders action against elements hunting rare birds

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, while directing the concerned authorities for taking legal action against the elements involved in illegal hunting of crane in district Zhob and Qamardin Karez, has said that safeguarding crane and other rare birds be ensured at any cost.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Sunday, he said illegal camps set up for hunting crane in district Zhob and Qamardin Karez be removed by the district administration forthwith.

He directed the concerned authorities for taking legal action against persons involved in hunting crane, adding that it was the responsibility of government to protect forests and wildlife. He said that crane, a rare bird, migrate to Zhob and Qamardin Karez area of Balochistan, adding that those persons involved in illegal hunting of crane bird be held accountable to ensure the protection of that rare bird.

Forest and Wildlife Department, Balochistan claimed to have foiled the bid to smuggle 40 rare bird cranes to Punjab in two different operations conducted in Batkhan area of Balochistan province on Sunday. Two alleged accused were also arrested during the operation.

According to a statement issued by Director Forest and Wildlife Zhob, Zubair Kakar, 40 cranes, which were to be smuggled to Punjab from Zhob, were recovered from a passenger coach and Mazda Truck in two different operations conducted in Barkhan.

Two alleged accused were also arrested during the operation. Zubair Kakar said that cranes were shifted to Mian Ghundi Park while FIR was lodged against the alleged accused. Further investigation was underway.

