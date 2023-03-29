China sees US democracy summit as divisive, amid Pakistan’s absence

— Pakistan, one of the 120 invitees, has announced it will not participate in the summit

BEIJING: China said Tuesday that the US-led “so-called” Summit for Democracy “blatantly” draws an ideological line between countries and creates division.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said it “violates the spirit of democracy and further reveals the US’ pursuit of primacy behind the facade of democracy.”

“What our world needs today is not to stoke decision in the name of democracy and pursue de facto supremacy-oriented unilateralism, but to strengthen solidarity and cooperation and uphold true multilateralism on the basis of purposes and principles of the UN charter,” said Mao.

“What the world needs today is not to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs under the guise of democracy but to advocate genuine democracy, reject pseudo-democracy and jointly promote greater democracy in international relations.”

Washington has not invited China and Turkey to the summit and Pakistan declined an invitation. The US invited Taiwan, which Beijing considers an inalienable part of its territory. ​​​​​​​

Pakistan has announced it will not participate in the summit. The Foreign Office in a statement thanked the United States for the invitation. Pakistan was also not part of the first and only other summit held in December 2021.

Ning further said the world does not need a Summit for Democracy that “hypes up confrontation but a conference of solidarity that focuses on taking real actions to solve prominent global challenges.”

Beijing advised Washington to stop “pointing fingers” at other countries and to stop “interfering” in their internal affairs in the name of promoting democracy.