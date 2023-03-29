NATIONAL

China sees US democracy summit as divisive, amid Pakistan’s absence

By Anadolu Agency
Beijing, CHINA: People pass under Pakistani and Chinese flags at Tiananmen Gate on view for Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's visit to the Chinese capital Beijing, 20 February 2006. Musharraf arrived in China late 19 February on a five-day visit that analysts said would focus on anti-terrorism cooperation, trade and technological assistance. AFP PHOTO/Peter PARKS (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

— Pakistan, one of the 120 invitees, has announced it will not participate in the summit

BEIJING: China said Tuesday that the US-led “so-called” Summit for Democracy “blatantly” draws an ideological line between countries and creates division.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said it “violates the spirit of democracy and further reveals the US’ pursuit of primacy behind the facade of democracy.”

“What our world needs today is not to stoke decision in the name of democracy and pursue de facto supremacy-oriented unilateralism, but to strengthen solidarity and cooperation and uphold true multilateralism on the basis of purposes and principles of the UN charter,” said Mao.

“What the world needs today is not to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs under the guise of democracy but to advocate genuine democracy, reject pseudo-democracy and jointly promote greater democracy in international relations.”

Washington has not invited China and Turkey to the summit and Pakistan declined an invitation. The US invited Taiwan, which Beijing considers an inalienable part of its territory. ​​​​​​​

Pakistan has announced it will not participate in the summit. The Foreign Office in a statement thanked the United States for the invitation. Pakistan was also not part of the first and only other summit held in December 2021.

Ning further said the world does not need a Summit for Democracy that “hypes up confrontation but a conference of solidarity that focuses on taking real actions to solve prominent global challenges.”

Beijing advised Washington to stop “pointing fingers” at other countries and to stop “interfering” in their internal affairs in the name of promoting democracy.

Previous article
Pakistan and Malaysia agree to strengthen ties across various domains
Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

In a country awash with guns, how Americans try to keep...

WASHINGTON: As the fallout from yet another school shooting ripples through the United States, Americans are once again debating ways to keep their children...

Epaper_29-03-20 LHR

Epaper_29-03-20 KHI

Epaper_29-03-20 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.