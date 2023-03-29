NATIONAL

Pakistan sends two more aid ships to earthquake-hit Syria

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - FEBRUARY 28: The first ship of the Pakistan Navy Ship carrying 1,000 tons of relief goods is seen before leaving from Karachi for the earthquake affected people in Turkiye and Syria in Karachi, Pakistan on February 28, 2023. Turkish Council General and Pakistan Federal Minister Port and Shipping attend this donation collecting event. (Photo by Yousuf Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: In a move to demonstrate its commitment to supporting Syria during difficult times, Pakistan has sent two more aid ships carrying 200 tons of relief goods and medical supplies to the earthquake-hit areas of the country.

According to local media reports, the ships arrived at Syria’s Lattakia port, with each carrying electric generators for schools, medical and other aid centres.

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Damascus, Shahid Akhtar, emphasized that the arrival of the second aid ship within ten days demonstrates Pakistan’s unwavering support for Syria, stating that two more aid ships are expected to arrive soon.

He also highlighted the arrival of food and humanitarian items via Pakistani airlines as a sign of Pakistan’s commitment to helping the quake-affected people.

Lattakia Governor Taiseer Habib expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani government for its support, particularly in sending rescue teams and providing aid via Syrian airlines.

