Pakistan sends two more aid ships to earthquake-hit Syria

ISLAMABAD: In a move to demonstrate its commitment to supporting Syria during difficult times, Pakistan has sent two more aid ships carrying 200 tons of relief goods and medical supplies to the earthquake-hit areas of the country.

According to local media reports, the ships arrived at Syria’s Lattakia port, with each carrying electric generators for schools, medical and other aid centres.

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Damascus, Shahid Akhtar, emphasized that the arrival of the second aid ship within ten days demonstrates Pakistan’s unwavering support for Syria, stating that two more aid ships are expected to arrive soon.

He also highlighted the arrival of food and humanitarian items via Pakistani airlines as a sign of Pakistan’s commitment to helping the quake-affected people.

Lattakia Governor Taiseer Habib expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani government for its support, particularly in sending rescue teams and providing aid via Syrian airlines.