New Metro stations

The Metro bus service from Peshawar Mor to the new Islamabad International Airport (IIA) was inaugurated in April last year, which was a great relief for the people who earlier had no option but to pay heavy fares charged by private cabs. However, there is a genuine problem that needs immediate attention of the authorities concerned. The distance between Golra station to the airport is 17.6 kilometres, and there is no Metro bus station along the entire stretch. Due to this reason, a lot of people are unable to use the service. Initially, there were two stations, namely, Top City-1 and Top City-2, in 2017. Now that the city has expanded, there is a dire need to build at least one station. Many prominent housing societies have sprung up in the surroundings, and the residents have been facing serious issues with respect to their commute needs.
RASHID HUSSAIN
RAWALPINDI

