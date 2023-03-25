NATIONAL

British-Pakistani diplomat makes history as first Muslim woman to head UK post

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Fouzia Younis, a Pakistan-origin British diplomat in Islamabad, has been appointed as the first British Muslim woman to head a UK diplomatic post, she confirmed on Twitter.

Younis has been named as British Consul General to northwestern Toronto city of Canada, while currently serving as director of communications at the British high commission in Islamabad.

According to her profile, she has extensive experience in building international relationships in the Middle East and South Asia, as well as managing, coaching and developing multicultural and diverse teams.

She was the co-chair of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Network (BAME) until March 2020, leading a global network of over 250 staff.

In a tweet, Younis expressed gratitude to her father, a first-generation British Pakistani, for dropping her at the coach station at 4:00 am for job interviews, and to her late mother, who supported her decision to attend university and walked her home through dark streets.

She also paid tribute to her mother as a strong advocate of girls’ education who raised four successful children.

In a message to girls, Younis urged them not to let anyone dim their power. Her appointment is a significant milestone for British Muslim women and a testament to the achievements of women of diverse backgrounds in the UK.

