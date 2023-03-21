NATIONAL

PTI leaders discuss elections with foreign diplomats

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deputy chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and secretary general Asad Umar Tuesday met with foreign diplomats in Islamabad to discuss the party’s goal of holding free and fair elections to end political instability in Pakistan.

The “breakfast meeting” was organised by Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins and was attended by ambassadors from European and Muslim countries.

During the meeting, Qureshi and Umar exchanged views with the envoys on the regional and overall political situation of the country. The politicians emphasised their demand for transparent elections according to schedule to bring an end to the ongoing political instability in Pakistan.

“We are deeply grateful to Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins for organising this breakfast meeting,” Qureshi said.

Former prime minister Imran Khan has accused the government of trying to get him out of the way to contest the elections, as dozens of his supporters were arrested and injured in an overnight police crackdown ahead of an election rally in Lahore.

Polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — due on April 30 — were announced after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of both regions which together account for 70 percent of the nation’s population.

Khan had called for their dissolution in a bid to force early national elections in Pakistan which are scheduled for October. The government of Shehbaz Sharif, however, has dismissed Khan’s demands, saying the vote will take place as scheduled later in the year.

