Imran granted protective bail in two terrorism cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been granted protective bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday in two terrorism cases filed against him in Islamabad.

The cases were registered following last week’s clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex, where the former prime minister and his supporters were accused of attacking police and causing unrest during the hearing of the Toshakhana case on March 18.

The FIRs were filed at the counter-terrorism department (CTD) and the Golra police stations in the capital.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider granted Khan protective bail in the terrorism cases until March 27.

Khan arrived at the court at around 1:00 pm, accompanied by the party’s senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, lawyers, and security guards. His vehicle entered the LHC via the Mosque Gate.

During the proceedings, Khan reiterated his claims of being in danger, saying that the current rulers want to kill him and that a “trap” was laid at the Islamabad complex during the Toshakhana hearing.

He had survived an assassination attempt last year and had blamed senior figures in the government and military for it.

Justice Sheikh inquired about the guards accompanying Khan, to which Chaudhry replied that they were part of the former prime minister’s “personal security.” However, the judge ordered the guards to leave, citing the presence of police officers for security.

During the hearing, Khan took to the rostrum and recounted the events of March 18, saying his wife, Bushra Maneka, was alone at home that day, but the police broke down the windows of his house.

He claimed that obstructions were set up in multiple places to prevent him from reaching court. Khan expressed his disappointment with the government’s behaviour, saying that it sends the message that there is no rule of law.

The court instructed the government lawyer to seek directions regarding the Zaman Park operation and appear in court.

Justice Sheikh warned that contempt proceedings would be initiated against those who make a joke of the judiciary in the media, and that action would be taken if the respondents did not respect the court. He emphasized that the court will only work as per the law.

More details to follow