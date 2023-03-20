NATIONAL

PTI leaders granted interim bail in judicial complex vandalism

By Staff Report
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters stand atop a shipping container placed for Khan's security outside a court in Islamabad on March 18, 2023. - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan said on March 18 he expected to be arrested as he headed to court on graft charges, after days of legal wrangling and pitched battles between his supporters and police. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) has granted interim bail to six Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders in connection with the vandalism at the judicial complex during former prime minister Imran Khan’s court appearance.

The six leaders who were granted bail are Asad Umar, Raja Khurram, Ali Nawaz, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, and Shehzad Waseem.

The politicians appeared before ATC Judge Raja Jawad, along with their legal team. Cases were registered against the PTI leaders in the CTD police station, while Bukhari was booked in the Golra police station case.

The judge remarked that the interim bail of two weeks has been granted to PTI leaders so that they can fast in Ramadan with ease. The PTI counsel, Babar Awan, told the court he is filing new bail pleas in the court, but the judge said that once the court hears the old pleas, then the new bail pleas will be filed.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during the former premier’s appearance.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism. An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan.

PM denounces ‘PTI smear campaign’ against army, its chief
Staff Report
