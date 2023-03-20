NATIONAL

Pakistan’s 18th chartered aid flight for quake victims arrives Turkey

KARACHI, PAKISTAN - FEBRUARY 28: The first ship of the Pakistan Navy Ship carrying 1,000 tons of relief goods is seen before leaving from Karachi for the earthquake affected people in Turkiye and Syria in Karachi, Pakistan on February 28, 2023. Turkish Council General and Pakistan Federal Minister Port and Shipping attend this donation collecting event. (Photo by Yousuf Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s 18th chartered cargo flight carrying aid for earthquake-hit Turkey arrived in the southern province of Adana on Sunday, Pakistan’s embassy in Ankara announced.

The embassy said on Twitter that 22,637 tents had been transported to Turkey via the “special flight operation,” which began on March 11, 2023.”

“Earthquake Relief supplies have also been sent by sea & land,” it added.

On February 6, the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Turkey have been affected by the devastating quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

The country’s vice president, Fuat Oktay, on Saturday said that the death toll has risen to over 49,500 including more than 6,800 foreign nationals.

