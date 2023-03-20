Centcom boss expresses confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear security protocols

WASHINGTON: During his appearance before the Senate Arms Services Committee of the United States, Gen. Michael Kurilla, the commander of Central Command (Centcom), expressed confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear programme’s command-and-control structure.

The committee monitors the nuclear capabilities of other countries to ensure regional and global security. Kurilla’s comment reassured the committee members, who were concerned about the potential risk posed by the political instability in Pakistan.

When asked about his assessment of Pakistan’s nuclear programme amidst these issues, Kurilla replied: “I am confident in their nuclear security procedures.”

“I deal with the military relationship there and I have a great relationship with the Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. [Asim] Munir,” Kurilla said, adding: “I think the concerns right now in Pakistan are their budget, their financial situation, the current political situation and the counterterrorism situation.”

His statement came at a time when Pakistan is facing political turmoil and concerns of an economic crisis.

Kurilla had visited Pakistan in December to reaffirm security ties after the new chief of army staff, Gen. Munir, was sworn in in November.