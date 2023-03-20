NATIONAL

Centcom boss expresses confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear security protocols

By Staff Report
UNITED STATES - MARCH 16: Army Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command, testifies during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command in Review of The Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2024 and The Future Years Defense Program, in Dirksen Building on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Gen. Michael Langley, USMC, commander, U.S. Africa Command, also testified. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: During his appearance before the Senate Arms Services Committee of the United States, Gen. Michael Kurilla, the commander of Central Command (Centcom), expressed confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear programme’s command-and-control structure.

The committee monitors the nuclear capabilities of other countries to ensure regional and global security. Kurilla’s comment reassured the committee members, who were concerned about the potential risk posed by the political instability in Pakistan.

When asked about his assessment of Pakistan’s nuclear programme amidst these issues, Kurilla replied: “I am confident in their nuclear security procedures.”

“I deal with the military relationship there and I have a great relationship with the Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. [Asim] Munir,” Kurilla said, adding: “I think the concerns right now in Pakistan are their budget, their financial situation, the current political situation and the counterterrorism situation.”

His statement came at a time when Pakistan is facing political turmoil and concerns of an economic crisis.

Kurilla had visited Pakistan in December to reaffirm security ties after the new chief of army staff, Gen. Munir, was sworn in in November.

Police arrest dozens of Imran’s supporters in overnight raids
