Posters with greeting messages on Pakistan Day appear in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of the valley with greeting messages ahead of the Pakistan Day to be celebrated on March 23.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters, displayed by Kashmiri youth, Soldiers of Islam, also carrying the famous slogan coined by martyred veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani ‘Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai’, and Jammu and Kashmir Wariseen Shuhada were pasted on walls, pillars and poles in Srinagar and several other areas of the Kashmir valley.

The posters with Pakistan flag and picture of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir greeted the Pakistanis on their national day.

The posters said: “People of Jammu and Kashmir demand an end to Indian illegal occupation and want freedom”, “Go India Go Back”, “Jammu and Kashmir is part of Pakistan.”

The posters read, India has turned Kashmir into a military garrison. It read, Kashmiris want freedom from Indian illegal occupation and will never compromise on their just cause of right to self-determination. They also read, ‘it is the time to get united and raise voice against the Indian occupation.’

The hope was expressed that the people of the country would continue to work for a strong and stable Pakistan as stable Pakistan is the guarantee to peace in the region.

The posters were also shared on social media platforms, including Facebook and twitter.

Several students injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

Meanwhile, 14 people, including six girl and seven male students, were injured when an “overloaded” eco-vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in the Poonch district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, officials said the accident took place near Keri Kangra in Mendhar, Poonch, when the driver of the Eco Van lost control over it and the vehicle rolled down many feet into a gorge, leading to the injuries to 14 people.

The injured, 13 of them being minors and one major, were immediately rushed to the local hospital by the rescuers, including local volunteers.