PM praises stakeholders for successful HBL PSL edition

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif commended the efforts of the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the chief ministers of Sindh and Punjab and their administrations, and all the teams for their contribution to the successful conclusion of the 8th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister acknowledged the thrilling final of the event, describing it as a nail-biting finish to the highly anticipated tournament.

He also recognised the enthusiasm and energy of the spectators, who kept the atmosphere lively throughout the tournament.

Lahore Qalandars became the first team to win back-to-back PSL titles on Saturday, beating Multan Sultans by one run in a thrilling final.

Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-51 after smashing a rapid 44 not out but had to effect a run out at the bowler’s end as Multan’s Khushdil Shah tried to make a third run to force a super over.

Qalandars had scored 200-6 in their 20 overs before a packed 25,000 Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Sultans finished on 199-8.

Qalandars had also defeated Sultans in last year’s final.

Meanwhile, former captain Shahid Afridi also congratulated Lahore Qalandars on the “nail-biting” victory.

“Congratulations to Lahore Qalandars on becoming PSL champions and the way they played throughout the tournament,” wrote Afridi.

Praising the management, the former interim chief selector of the cricket board said: “[Congratulation] to @thePSLt20 management on putting [on] an amazing tournament and where the matches were nail bitting till the end on [the] most part.”

